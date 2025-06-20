US' Afghan War Veteran Tears Into Trump's "Lack Of Seriousness" Over Iran

Wes Moore, the first Black and 63rd Governor of Maryland, who is also a combat veteran who led troops in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan, is disappointed in US President Donald Trump.

He accused Trump of showing "lack of seriousness" in dealing with the Iran-Israel conflict. "As someone who has worn this uniform, and you know, along with my fellow service members risked my life in defence of this country, to see such a free-wheeling conversation about issues of life and death is disappointing," he said in an interview on Thursday.

This comes after Trump delivered an "ultimate ultimatum" warning to Iran to not develop a nuclear weapon. Speaking about whether the United States will join Israel in its military offensive against Iran, the US President said, "I may do it, I may not do it - nobody knows what I'm going to do." Just a few hours earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader had said that Iran "will never surrender". He was responding to Donald Trump's call for an "unconditional surrender" from Tehran's regime.

Moore, a rising star and a potential candidate for the presidential 2028 run, said that "people's lives (are) on the line" in the ongoing and escalating Middle-East conflict.

"These are serious issues and these are very serious times," Moore said. "The lack of seriousness that is surrounding these conversations, the whole 'will I-won't I' playing games is not helpful to this larger conversation", the 46-year-old governor said.

Anna Kelly, the White House deputy press secretary, said in a statement, responding to Moore's comment, "Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump because they trust him to keep our country safe. As the President has said consistently, Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon."

Friday marks the eighth day of the Iran-Israel conflict and countries such as Germany, Canada, the UK and Australia have toughened their rhetoric and have demanded a full abandonment of Iran's nuclear program.

