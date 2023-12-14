US Woman Calls Uber Driver 'Too Slow', Steals Cab And His Credit Card

She was charged with two state jail felonies: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse.

A 27-year-old woman in the US has been accused of stealing an Uber driver's car because he was going ''too slow'' on the way to the airport, Fox News reported. Neusha Alexandra Afkami allegedly stole her driver's car and then used his credit card without permission. She then proceeded to drive herself with the Uber driver's car to the Austin airport before being apprehended by police.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 10, when an Uber driver picked up Ms Afkami at about 12:30 a.m. to take her from her hotel to the airport. Frustrated that it was taking too long to get there, Ms Afkami grabbed the driver's phone and threw it out of the car. The driver then stopped the vehicle and went to retrieve his phone. As the driver was out of the car, Ms Afkami got in the driver's seat and drove off, leaving the Uber driver stranded on the side of the road.

Ms Afkami allegedly told the Uber driver, ''I'm going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines'', according to police documents. She also claimed she felt she was being kidnapped but police noted she did not attempt to call 911 before allegedly taking over the car. Once she reached the airport, she also splurged $130 on several items at a store using the driver's card.

Meanwhile, the Uber driver reported her to the police for stealing her car.

Later, officers at the airport found the Uber driver's car abandoned in front of a terminal curb and apprehended the woman as she attempted to board the plane. All the items purchased with the driver's card were also found in Ms Afkami's possession.

She was charged with two state jail felonies: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse.

As per CBS Austin, she was booked in the Travis County Jail under a $16,000 bond. The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed Afkami was released on Tuesday, December 12 on a personal recognizance bond.