US Woman Climbs Into Overhead Bin Of Plane For Nap, Internet Shocked

People also wondered how she managed to climb into the storage space. (Representational Pic)

A video of a woman sleeping in the overhead compartment of a plane, where luggage is stored, has gone massively viral on social media. According to New York Post, the incident took place on a Southwest Airlines flight. The video was originally posted on TikTok where it amassed more than five million views. The clip later appeared on other social media platforms too. While some of the fellow passengers were flummoxed, people who recorded the video were heard laughing hysterically over the bizarre spectacle, according o the outlet.

The woman is seen comfortably stretched out in the luggage storage space, as if in a bed.

It is not clear if the woman was a member of the crew, or a passenger but her behaviour has raised suspicions online. People also wondered how she managed to climb into the storage space.

"How did she get up there? And she's just chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool," one TikTok user wondered, as reported by the Post.

"When someone's in my seat but I don't wanna bother," commented another. "Southwest does allow you to choose your own seat," a third user joked.

The airline has not responded to the video.

However, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. In 2023, a passenger was found sleeping in the overhead storage bin on a Ryanair flight on its way to Ibiza, Spain.

The man was filmed laughing as he got down from the overhead bin.

In 2019, a Southwest Airline flight attendant climbed up to the bin on the plane at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.

In a statement at the time, Southwest Airlines had said: "Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."