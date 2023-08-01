US Woman Arrested For Plotting To Kill Husband After Police Find WhatsApp Chat

The woman was arrested after police accidentally discovered her alleged scheme to kill Robert Shiver

An American woman has been arrested on charges of plotting to kill her husband several months after the couple had filed for divorce, CNN reported.

As per court documents obtained by CNN, Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Georgia, has been accused of conspiring with two Bahamas natives, 28-year-old Terrance Adrian Bethel and 29-year-old Farron Newbold Jr., to kill her husband, Robert Shiver.

The woman was arrested after police accidentally discovered her alleged scheme to kill Robert Shiver. According to Bahamas Court News, the police were investigating a different case at the time.

As per the court documents, the accused conspired to kill the husband together on July 16 while together on the Abaco Islands.

The two men, Bethel and Newbold Jr were taken into police custody and will face conspiracy to commit murder charges. The three defendants were flown to the capital of Nassau, CNN reported.

The police arrested the accused after they learned about the alleged plot to kill Mr Shiver while they were investigating a July 16 break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill on Guana. While searching the phone of someone suspected, the police saw Whatsapp messages that indicated the existence of the sinister plot. The investigation is underway.

"On July 16, 2023, at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offence, namely the murder of Richard Shiver," the police report said, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

The trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. They were not required to enter a plea and they remain held in a Bahamian jail and are scheduled to return to court on October 5.

Robert Shiver filed for divorce on April 5, 2023, and his wife subsequently filed for divorce the following day, a CNN report said. Mr Shiver listed Lindsay Shiver's "adulterous conduct" as a reason for divorce, saying the marriage is irrevocably broken.