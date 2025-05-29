US Woman Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Boy Who Called Her "Fat" On Flight From Disney World

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman from Maryland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy. The incident occurred on a flight from Florida on Memorial Day weekend. She was booked on child abuse charges and released on a $10,000 bond.

A woman from Maryland, United States, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy on a flight from Florida after he reportedly insulted her appearance, according to police officials.

The incident took place aboard a flight at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Memorial Day. The accused, 46-year-old Kristy Crampton from Hagerstown, allegedly hit the boy after he called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy", the police report said.

Witnesses on the flight told Sanford Airport Police that Crampton struck the child and slammed his head against the plane window following a heated verbal exchange. One passenger described the incident as "abuse", claiming the woman "was not correcting the child, she was abusing him".

Crampton, however, told authorities that the child had been disrespectful throughout their trip. When she took away his phone as a disciplinary measure, the boy allegedly pushed her arm off the armrest, prompting her to strike him, the report added. Police have not clarified the nature of the relationship between the two, according to Fox News.

Crampton was arrested and booked into Seminole County Jail on child abuse charges. She was later released on a $10,000 bond.