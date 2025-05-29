Advertisement

US Woman Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Boy Who Called Her "Fat" On Flight From Disney World

The incident took place aboard a flight at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Memorial Day.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Woman Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Boy Who Called Her "Fat" On Flight From Disney World
Crampton was arrested and booked into Seminole County Jail on child abuse charges.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A woman from Maryland was arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy.
The incident occurred on a flight from Florida on Memorial Day weekend.
She was booked on child abuse charges and released on a $10,000 bond.

A woman from Maryland, United States, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy on a flight from Florida after he reportedly insulted her appearance, according to police officials.

The incident took place aboard a flight at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Memorial Day. The accused, 46-year-old Kristy Crampton from Hagerstown, allegedly hit the boy after he called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy", the police report said.

Witnesses on the flight told Sanford Airport Police that Crampton struck the child and slammed his head against the plane window following a heated verbal exchange. One passenger described the incident as "abuse", claiming the woman "was not correcting the child, she was abusing him".

Crampton, however, told authorities that the child had been disrespectful throughout their trip. When she took away his phone as a disciplinary measure, the boy allegedly pushed her arm off the armrest, prompting her to strike him, the report added. Police have not clarified the nature of the relationship between the two, according to Fox News

Crampton was arrested and booked into Seminole County Jail on child abuse charges. She was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Woman Arrested For Beating Child, Woman Hits Child Who Called Her Fat, Memorial Day
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com