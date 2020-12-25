US Will Impose COVID-19 Screening Requirement For UK Flights

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States.

US will require passengers arriving from UK to test negative for Covid within 72 hours of departure.

Washington:

The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.
 

Comments
