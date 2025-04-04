US Wedges Its Way In, Says "Greenland Does Not Want To Be Part Of Denmark"

As Greenland and Denmark, of which it is a part, have vociferously rejected Donald Trump's "strategic buyout" proposal, Washington has struck back, trying to wedge its way in. In a retort to Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Denmark must accept the fact that Greenland no longer wants to be a part of it.

"Denmark should focus on the fact that Greenlanders do not want to be a part of the country anymore. Greenlanders are going to make a decision," Mr Rubio said at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Greenland's incoming prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen immediately rejected the statement saying Mr Rubio is wrong in saying so. "He is not right that Greenland wants to secede tomorrow," he said. However, he did acknowledge that Greenland wants to attain independence in the long run.

"Greenland does not want to be Danish, but Greenland certainly doesn't want to be American either," he said, defending his country.

Speaking to local TV network TV2, Mr Nielsen said, "We work every day to build a foundation so that we can stand on our own in the future, but we are not there yet. What he (Rubio) says doesn't hold water."

The United States has made Greenland's takeover a top priority and a strategic foreign policy goal - for which it has not ruled out a military offensive either. When Donald Trump first suggested that he wants the US to "buy" Greenland, it was taken as a joke, but over the weeks and months the world understood that there is no humour in it.

Denmark, whose semi-autonomous territory Greenland does not have the diplomatic or military might to stand up to the US, has come to its rescue. But they too are feeling the pressure. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen today accused the US of subjecting Denmark and Greenland to immense "pressure and threats".

She firmly rejected US' attempts to annex Greenland, citing international law.

"You cannot annex other countries - not even under the pretext of international security," Prime Minister Frederiksen said at a press conference with top Greenlandic officials in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. "National borders, sovereignty, territorial integrity - these are rooted in international law. These principles were established after World War II so that small countries would not have to fear large ones."

"When you seek to take over part of the Kingdom (of Denmark)'s territory, when we are subjected to pressure and threats by our closest ally, what are we to think about the country we have admired for so many years?" Prime Minister Frederiksen questioned.

Both Denmark and Greenland have, for long, been close allies of the United States. The US also has a strategic military and nuclear missile base in Greenland. But President Trump's threats of annexing the arctic island rich in natural and mineral resources, has led to widespread anti-US sentiment and resentment against the Trump Administration.

Last month, Greenlanders held the largest-ever protests in the island's history against the US. Just hours ahead of a visit by US Vice President JD Vance last month, Greenland announced the formation of a new autonomous government. Four political parties, representing 23 of the 31 seats in Greenland's Parliament, signed a historic coalition agreement to establish the new government. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, chairman of the Demokraatit (Democratic Party), will serve as prime minister.

