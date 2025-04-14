"US Visa Holders Cannot Use The First Amendment...": Secretary Of State

Reigning down on visa holders and aliens in the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cautioned them that visiting America is not their entitlement, but a privilege extended by the US government to those who have respect for the law and American values. He said so in his opinion piece published by Fox News.

Secretary Rubio's warning came amid a crackdown on pro-Palestine protests that have rocked university campuses. "US visa holders should know in no uncertain terms that the US government's rigorous security vetting does not end once a visa is granted," he wrote.

WARNING FOR F-1 VISA HOLDERS, H-1B VISA HOLDERS AND GREEN CARD HOLDERS

Smearing all pro-Palestine protests as "antisemitic activities and intimidation of Americans", Secretary Rubio alleged that such protesters, who are mostly "foreigners", shut down elite US college campuses for American citizens. He also accused them of "harassing Jewish students".

Similar protests have happened at workplaces and offices across the United States too, especially in the prominent technology sector, where H-1B visa holders have publicly protested about the war against Hamas in Gaza - the most recent ones to be at tech-giant Microsoft.

Warning all visa holders, be it the H-1B visa, the F-1 visa, and even those who have green cards, Secretary Rubio wrote, "The Trump administration is committed to taking the necessary steps to stop these activities," adding that he will "continue exercising my authority to support President Trump's zero-tolerance approach to foreign nationals."

'VISA HOLDERS CANNOT USE THE FIRST AMENDMENT...'

He went on to say that such protesters are abetting "terrorist organisations" in the garb of free speech, freedom of expression, and their right to protest. In a stunning claim, Secretary Rubio wrote that "The US Supreme Court has made clear for decades that visa holders or other aliens cannot use the First Amendment to shield otherwise impermissible actions taken to support designated foreign terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hizballah, or the Houthis, or violate other US laws. They will continue to face consequences - including visa denial, revocation, or deportation."

The US First Amendment states that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

He also wrote that "US law lays out clear rules about who can and cannot come to the United States," adding that "Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), aliens who endorse or espouse terrorist activity or persuade others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization - such as Hamas - are ineligible for US visas."

In his Op-ed for Fox News, Mr Rubio said visa holders must prove themselves worthy of being allowed to remain in the United States every single day. "We expect - and the law requires - all visa holders to demonstrate their eligibility every day their visa is valid," he wrote, adding that "visas are a privilege, rather than a right, reserved for those who make the United States better, not seek to destroy it from the inside."

TIMING OF THE OP-ED

Marco Rubio's stern warning to all visa holders comes at a time when the White House has announced sweeping new visa rules in the United States. The rules, already in place since April 11, require mandatory compliance.

According to the new rules, all foreign nationals within the borders of the United States of America, must carry their documents - including passport, visa permit, and green card - at all times. These are applicable for all visa types, including student visas (F-1 visa), H-1B visas (highly-skilled professionals), and green card holders.

According to a statement by the US Department of Homeland Security, "All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritise enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance."

The DHS statement further states that all non-citizens who have been in the US for a month or more as on April 11, must register themselves with the federal government. For those who have arrived in the United States on or after April 11, 2025, must register themselves within 30 days of the date of arrival.

For children who are under the age of 14, their parents or guardians are required to register their child or ward with the relevant authorities should they remain in the US for 30 days or more. For those turning 14 in 2025, must re-register with the authorities and submit their fingerprints and biometric data within 30 days of their 14th birthday. They must do so regardless of their prior registration status.

According to Donald Trump's latest executive order titled 'Protecting the American People Against Invasion' - which is based on the World War Two era 'Alien Registration Act' - the new rules will even affect legal permanent residents of the United States - those who got a legal status to live, study, or work permanently in the US, but are migrants from another country.

