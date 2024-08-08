US Urges Israel To Probe Video Of Prison Sex Abuse

A leaked surveillance video appeared to show soldiers picking out a prisoner at the Sde Teiman base.

The United States on Wednesday urged Israel to investigate and implement accountability after a video appeared to show soldiers sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner.

A leaked surveillance video, broadcast on Israel's Channel 12, appeared to show soldiers picking out a prisoner at the Sde Teiman base, where Israel has been holding Palestinians detained during the Gaza war.

The Israeli soldiers seem to be performing sexual acts on the prisoner behind shields, with at least one of the troops with his hand on his own groin.

"We have seen the video and reports of sexual abuse of detainees are horrific," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Freed Palestinian prisoners have made regular allegations of torture, rape and other abuses in custody that Israeli authorities have denied.

This week, UN experts warned of the "escalating use of torture" by Israel against Palestinian prisoners since the war in Gaza began and called for efforts to prevent crimes against humanity.

"Prisoners' human rights need to be respected in all cases, and when there are alleged violations, the government of Israel needs to take steps to investigate those who are alleged to have committed abuses and, if appropriate, hold them accountable," Miller said.

An Israeli military spokesperson contacted by AFP said the army was looking into the reports.

Miller said that the Israeli military investigation "ought to proceed swiftly."

The military late last month said it was opening an investigation into "suspected abuse" of a detainee at Sde Teiman after accounts by international media, United Nations agencies and human rights groups.

Nine soldiers were taken in for questioning, prompting far-right Israeli activists, some close to the government, to rush to Sde Teiman to show support for the accused, with several managing to break into the facility.

The United States has been a critical ally of Israel in the war but has repeatedly voiced alarm over the toll on civilians.

Hamas launched the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, leading to the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Hamas also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 who the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory response has killed 39,677 people in Gaza, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

The campaign has also reduced much of the Palestinian territory to rubble, including residential areas, schools and other critical infrastructure.



