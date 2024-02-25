US, UK Strike 18 Houthi Targets In Yemen, Says Pentagon

File photo

American and British military forces carried out strikes on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, the Pentagon said Saturday, following weeks of repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping by the rebels.

The "necessary and proportionate strikes specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen," including weapons storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter, the Pentagon said about the joint operation, which was carried out with support from several allied countries.

