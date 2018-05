Mike Pompeo met Kim in Pyongyang last month. (File)

Washington's top diplomat Mike Pompeo has arrived in North Korea, pool reports said Wednesday, where he is holding meetings to prepare for a landmark nuclear summit.Pompeo, who met Kim in Pyongyang last month while he was still director of the CIA, arrived in the North and is at Pyongyang's Koryo Hotel for meetings In addition to planning the summit, due later this month or in June, Pompeo has been pressing the North Korean regime to release three detained US citizens.