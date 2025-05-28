US Tightens Student Visa Rules: Doing These 4 Things Can Lead To Deportation

Amid US President Donald Trump's feud with some of America's most elite colleges, his administration is planning to implement a stricter vetting process for international students applying for a student visa. As part of the measures, the US State Department has already ordered embassies to stop scheduling new student visa appointments as it starts social media surveillance of applicants.

Highlighting the rigorous nature of the visa vetting process, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the US will thoroughly assess the necessity of allowing international students and tourists in the United States.

"We're going to continue to vet. Whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we're going to be looking at you...We will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that's coming here, whether they are students or otherwise," she said.

#WATCH | On the student visa issue, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "...We don't speak about individual visa cases. We don't speak about the nature of the choices made about individuals. We do know, though, that we take very seriously the process of vetting who…

She further emphasised that the goal of the exercises is to "make sure that people who are here and understand what the law is, that they don't have any criminal intent, that they are going to be contributors to the experience here, whether however short or long their stay is, and so the details of which I won't reveal."

"But it's one that will hopefully achieve our understanding of who deserves to visit this country and who does not," she added.

US Tightens Rules For International Students

As visa processing gets tighter, the Trump administration has imposed new rules that may result in international students being deported.

The government has warned that foreign students' visas can be revoked if they skip classes or drop out of their courses in colleges.

Students have also been barred from overstaying their visa period and engaging in unauthorised employment

They have also been cautioned about posting questionable content that may be viewed as a "national security threat" on social media platforms such as Instagram, X, and TikTok.

This spring, the administration also revoked the legal status of thousands of international students already in the country for minor traffic offences or alcohol-related incidents. After many students filed successful legal challenges, the administration said it was restoring the students' legal status. But the government also expanded the grounds for terminating international students' legal status going forward.