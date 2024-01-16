US Court Snubs Video Game Maker's Legal Battle Against Apple

The justices also decided not to hear Apple's appeal which barred certain App Store rules (Reuters)

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an antitrust challenge by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," to the way Apple runs its lucrative App Store, handing the software company a setback in its lengthy legal battle against the iPhone maker.

The justices turned away Epic's appeal of a lower court's decision that Apple's App Store policies limiting how software is distributed and paid for do not violate federal antitrust laws.

The justices also decided not to hear Apple's appeal of the same decision, which barred certain App Store rules.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)