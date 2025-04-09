Advertisement

US Stocks Surge After Trump's 90-Day Pause On Tariffs For Most Nations

Shortly after Trump announced his latest pivot on his Truth Social platform, the S&P 500 surged 6.0 percent higher to 5,281.44, snapping a brutal run of losses.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Stocks Surge After Trump's 90-Day Pause On Tariffs For Most Nations
Washington:

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher suddenly on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause on all countries except China.

Shortly after Trump announced his latest pivot on his Truth Social platform, the S&P 500 surged 6.0 percent higher to 5,281.44, snapping a brutal run of losses since Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement a week ago.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Stocks, Trump Tariffs, Trump Tariffs Pause
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now