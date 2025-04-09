US Stocks Surge After Trump's 90-Day Pause On Tariffs For Most Nations

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher suddenly on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause on all countries except China.

Shortly after Trump announced his latest pivot on his Truth Social platform, the S&P 500 surged 6.0 percent higher to 5,281.44, snapping a brutal run of losses since Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement a week ago.

