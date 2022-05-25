US Says Putin Critic Navalny Appeal Loss Shows Russia Wants To 'Suppress Dissent'

A Russian court sentenced Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny to 9 years in jail in March.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Russia was seeking to "suppress dissent" in throwing out an appeal by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"The denial of Navalny's appeal is another example of the Kremlin's quest to suppress dissent and civil society," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"We respect the brave citizens of Russia who protest their government's brutal war and endemic corruption, despite threats, criminal charges, detentions and poisonings."

