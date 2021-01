Antony Blinken is a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken as secretary of state, with key members of the rival Republican Party backing him.

Blinken, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden who has vowed to repair US alliances, quickly crossed the threshold of 50 votes as the Senate was voting.

