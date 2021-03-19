China Actions 'Threaten Global Stability', Says US

Antony Blinken was at the Anchorage summit with the China's top diplomacy official and Foreign Minister

China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

The US side will "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang," where Washington has accused Beijing of "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, Blinken said at the Anchorage summit with the Chinese Communist Party's top diplomacy official, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He added that there would be dialogue on "Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies."

President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan added that the United States did not want conflict with China but welcomed tough competition with its strategic rival.

"And we will always stand up for our principles for our people, and for our friends," Sullivan warned.

