US Presidential Election 2020 Live Updates: Joe Biden Pledges Unity, Begins Transition

Joe Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House

US President-elect Joe Biden took the first steps on Sunday towards taking over the White House 73 days from now but Donald Trump showed no signs of being ready to admit defeat and continued to sow doubt about the election results.

As congratulations poured in from world leaders and supporters nursed hangovers after a day of raucous celebrations, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris launched a transition website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a Twitter feed, @Transition46. The transition website lists four priorities for an administration led by Barack Obama's former vice president: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

"The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One," it said in a reference to January 20, 2021, when Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Joe Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Harris, 56, the junior senator from California, is the first woman and first Black person to be elected vice president.

Biden plans to name a task force on Monday to tackle the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 237,000 people dead in the United States and is surging across the country.

He has also announced plans to rejoin the Paris climate accord and will reportedly issue an executive order on his first day reversing Trump's the travel ban on mostly Muslim countries.

Biden has vowed to name a cabinet that reflects the diversity of the country although he may have some trouble gaining Senate approval for more progressive appointees if Republicans retain control of the Senate -- an outcome that will depend on two runoff races in Georgia in January.

Here are the LIVE updates on US Presidential Elections 2020 Result:

Nov 09, 2020 06:23 (IST) Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs



Two former senior US intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, several current and former intelligence officials said.

Morell served as the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director in the Obama Administration between 2010 and 2013, and during that time also served two stints as acting agency director Haines, served as CIA deputy director and as President Barack Obama's deputy national security advisor, said the sources

Nov 09, 2020 06:12 (IST) Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro hopes to resume "decent" dialogue with Biden administration



Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said Sunday that he will work to resume "decent, sincere" political dialogue with the United States, a country with which his government maintains tense relations, once Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

"In time,... we will work, hopefully, to resume decent, sincere, direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden" and Venezuela, the leftist leader said in a televised speech.