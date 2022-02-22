Joe Biden Announces Sanctions On Pro-Russian Regions In Ukraine

Biden plans to impose sanctions on trade and financing in two Russian-backed regions in Ukraine.

The United States on Monday announced sanctions against rebel territories recognized by Russia in eastern Ukraine and warned that more were ready if necessary.

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The order will "provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," Psaki said, adding that the measures are separate to wider Western sanctions ready to go "should Russia further invade Ukraine."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)