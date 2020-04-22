"I Wish Him Well": Trump On North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Ill Reports

US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un "well" on Tuesday but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader's health amid reports he underwent serious surgery.

"I wish him well," Trump told reporters at the White House, noting the "good relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader.

"If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition."

