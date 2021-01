Donald Trump has denied responsibility for a mob attack on Congress by his supporters. (File)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged "peace" and "calm" in the United States after denying responsibility for a mob attack on Congress by his supporters last week.

"Now is the time for our nation to heal and it is time for peace and for calm," Trump said during a visit to Alamo, Texas.

