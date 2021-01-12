Trump, Mike Pence 'Had A Good Conversation' In Oval Office: US Official

Democrats are pressing Mike Pence to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove Trump. (File)

US President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence met Monday evening in the Oval Office, a senior administration official said, their first encounter since last week's assault on the US Capitol.

"The two had a good conversation," the official said of the meeting, which came as Democrats are pressing the vice president to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove Trump from office.

"They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)