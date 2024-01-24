US Police Officer Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Snowy Weather, Internet Reacts

Millie was in good health and began crying as soon as she was born.

In a heartwarming incident, a police officer of the Sparta Police Department, New Jersey, United States, recently helped a woman deliver her baby in cold and snowy conditions. The department received a call for help on January 15 and was informed that a woman was about to give birth and her car was parked on the side of the highway.

Within a minute, Officer Christopher Botta located the car and quickly contacted the occupants, Tyler and Stephanie. "Officer Botta observed the baby's head crowning and proceeded to ensure the umbilical cord was not wrapped around the baby's neck. After confirming everything appeared normal, seconds later, Stephanie delivered the baby girl into Officer Botta's hands," Sparta Police wrote on Facebook.

They stated that the baby girl named Millie was in good health and began crying as soon as she was born. Other patrols also arrived on the scene to ensure safety and check the mother and daughter's health until the first air squad reached the location. "Due to the cold and snowy weather conditions, Millie and Stephanie were wrapped in blankets to ensure everyone stayed warm. Soon after, Stephanie and Millie were ultimately transported to the Morristown Medical Center," the department continued.

The department also contracted the new parents two days later to check on the family's health. "On January 17, 2024, Patrolman Botta contacted Tyler and Stephanie to follow up on everyone's health and wellness. According to the parents, their baby girl, Millie is doing well. We wanted to congratulate Millie's parents, Tyler, and Stephanie on the birth of their baby girl and hope that they will come visit us at the station in the future," Sparta Police said.

A similar incident took place in May 2023 when Deputy Daniel Jones of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida received a call on a highway from a scared driver who said his wife was going to give birth. Officer Jones hurried to the mother's side to assist her in delivering the baby in the backseat of her car after promptly calling County Fire Rescue. The mother and newborn were brought to the local hospital following the baby's safe delivery.