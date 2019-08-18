US Man Found Playing Pokemon Go On 8 Phones Inside Parked Car On Highway

The driver had fixed the eight smartphones into a blue foam. (Representational)

A man, who apparently wanted to "catch them all", was found by US authorities in a parked car on the side of the highway, playing online game Pokemon Go on eight smartphones.

The Washington State Patrol saw the driver parked on the eastbound Highway 518 in Burien near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport earlier this week, the Seattle Times reported.

The driver had fixed the eight smartphones into a blue foam.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

He was allegedly waiting on the side of the road to catch a Rayquaza, a Pokemon game character, that is hard to find in the augmented reality game.

The driver was asked by officials to put the phones in the back seat and drive off from the highway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.