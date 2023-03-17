US Man Cuts Out Woman's Heart, Cooks It For His Family, Then Kills Them

44-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson committed the murders weeks after his prison release.

A man, who killed a woman, cut her heart out and then stabbed two people to death, including a 4-year-old child, has been sentenced to life in prison in US's Oklahoma state, reports say.

According to The Independent, 44-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson committed the gruesome murders in 2021, less than a month after he received an early release from prison.

Weeks after he was freed, he murdered and carved Andrea Blankenship's heart, carried it to his aunt and uncle's house and cooked the organ with potatoes.

He then attempted to serve the macabre meal to the couple before he stabbed and killed 67-year-old Leon Pye and his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates, ABC news reported.

Anderson had served just three years of a 20-year sentence on a drug case when he was given a commutation by Oklahoma's governor Kevin Stitt. His release was part of a mass commutation effort by the state but an investigation later found that he was placed in the commutation list by mistake.

Anderson received five consecutive-life sentences after he pled guilty to murder, assault and maiming.

Anderson's aunt, who was also injured in the attack and the other victims' families, have filed cases against the Oklahoma governor and the prison parole board.