US Man Caught With Sex Worker In Car, His Infant Son Was In Backseat

Representational Image

A 30-year-old California man was caught soliciting sex from a sex worker while his 8-month-old child was in the backseat of his car.

He was arrested during an anti-human-trafficking operation on East Holt Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department, KTLA reported.

Police found the infant unharmed in the backseat when they pulled the man over. The Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the child, and the father is cooperating with the investigation.

The man, whom police referred to as a "sex purchaser", is facing charges of prostitution and child endangerment.

This disturbing incident is just one example of California's ongoing struggle with human trafficking. In January this year, the 10th annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild resulted in over 500 arrests and the rescue of dozens of individuals, including children, across the state. Pomona was one of the cities involved in the operation, which targeted human trafficking and child exploitation.

The operation, conducted by more than 95 federal, state, and local agencies, targeted human trafficking and child exploitation, reported ABC News. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced that 539 arrests, including that of 40 suspected sexual traffickers or exploiters and 271 suspected sex buyers, were made.

In one operation, task force personnel conducted an undercover "sex buyer" operation on Holt Avenue in Pomona, resulting in the arrest of 12 males, including two registered sex offenders, on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon noted that one of the challenges in prosecuting sex traffickers and sex buyers was that victims were often too afraid to testify due to safety concerns. Mr Gascon assured that his office worked to ensure victims' safety and protection.