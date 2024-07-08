US Man Arrested After He Allegedly Tried To Withdraw 1 Cent From Bank

The 41-year-old man was then taken to the Sumter County Detention Center

A Florida man is facing a felony robbery charge after allegedly attempting to withdraw 1 cent from a bank in Sumter County, according to the New York Post. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office's arrest affidavit states the incident occurred just before 2 pm on Saturday at the Chase Bank on US-441 in Lady Lake.

The man, identified as Michael Fleming, entered the bank, filled out a withdrawal slip for 1 cent, and handed it to a teller. The teller reportedly informed Fleming that he couldn't withdraw just a penny.

"So you want me to say the other word?" Fleming reportedly told the bank teller, according to the arrest report. No further details about their conversation were provided in the affidavit, but deputies stated that the teller was afraid of potential violence and called law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, Fleming was still inside the bank and was taken into custody, the affidavit said. He was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, where he agreed to speak with deputies after being read his Miranda Rights.

Although the details of this conversation were redacted from the report, deputies stated they had probable cause to believe Fleming violated Florida's robbery laws, according to the affidavit.

The 41-year-old man was then taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he remains on $5,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records.