US Losing Patience Says Marco Rubio, Warns Russia To Act On Ukraine Peace

The ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are facing a critical juncture, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that Russia is running out of time to demonstrate its commitment to negotiations.

After meeting with NATO ministers in Brussels, Rubio expressed frustration with the current state of discussions on Friday, stating, "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not". This sentiment is echoed by concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be using the talks as a stalling tactic to advance his military objectives on the battlefield.

He also said that the US was losing patience with "talks about talks" and hinted at slapping more sanctions on Russia, per the New York Times.



Key Demands and Concerns

Russia's demands for a ceasefire include recognition of its annexation of Crimea, cession of four regions it claims to have annexed, and guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, seeks total Russian withdrawal, return of prisoners and kidnapped Ukrainian children, and security guarantees from Western countries. European leaders are worried that Trump may prioritise Putin's demands in any peace negotiation, prompting them to push for Ukraine's protection.

NATO's Role and Military Spending

Rubio also urged NATO members to increase military spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product, surpassing the US's own military expenditure. However, he later softened his stance, saying NATO members should be "on a path of getting up to 5 percent at some point". This push for increased military spending is part of a broader effort to strengthen NATO's presence in the region.

Greenland Controversy

The controversy surrounding Greenland has added another layer of complexity to the situation. Trump has publicly suggested that Greenland should become part of the US, sparking outrage from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. "Claims and statements about annexing Greenland are not only unacceptable and disrespectful. They amount to a violation of international law," Rasmussen stated. Rubio responded by noting that some Greenlanders desire independence from Denmark, saying, "We didn't give them that idea. They've been talking about that for a long time".

Ceasefire and Peacekeeping Efforts

Meanwhile, European leaders are working to protect Ukraine, with French and British military leaders visiting Kyiv to discuss a possible deployment of troops to ensure any ceasefire is followed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that air defences and a presence on land and sea could be part of this effort. However, Russia has made it clear that it will not accept any NATO troops in Ukraine.

