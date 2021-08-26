US, Local Casualties In Twin Kabul Blasts, Says Pentagon: 10 Latest Facts

Two explosions struck near the main gate of Kabul airport, causing multiple casualties in what the US military labelled a "complex attack".

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State - Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) - is believed to be responsible for the attack, a Reuters source familiar with the US congressional briefings said. ISIS-K is opposed by the United States and the Taliban.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel, where US citizens were gathering to be evacuated.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," the Pentagon spokesman tweeted.

Soon after the first explosion at Kabul airport, the French ambassador to Afghanistan had warned of a second possible explosion. "To all our Afghan friends: If you are near the airport gates, getaway urgently and take shelter. A second explosion is possible," French envoy David Martinon had tweeted.

ANI quoted local reports as saying a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd and another attacker started shooting. "AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eyewitnesses tells me," Afghan reporter Bilal Sarwary tweeted.

The explosion came after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by ISIS.

A massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families as well as some Afghans has been under way since the day before Taliban forces captured Kabul on August 15.

The US has been racing to carry out the airlift before its military is set to fully withdraw from the country on August 31.