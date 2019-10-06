US Lawyer Says Representing Multiple Whistleblowers Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been accused of attempts to pressure Ukraine for personal political gain.

A Washington lawyer said Sunday his firm is representing "multiple" whistleblowers related to an original abuse of power accusation that triggered the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

The lawyer, Andrew Bakaj, represents the anonymous intelligence official who accused Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine's new president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time," Bakaj said on Twitter.

