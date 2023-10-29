US Fighter Jets Scrambled As Plane Intercepted Near Biden's Delaware Home: Report

Federal Aviation Administration has started an investigation into the incident (File)

US fighter jets on Saturday "scrambled" after a civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace in Delaware. At the time, US President Joe Biden was present at his home in Wilmington, Fox News reported citing Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service.

The civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace north of Wilmington shortly after 2 pm (local time), Mr Guglielmi said. He said the fighter jets were scrambled "as a precaution" and the plane landed safely at a nearby airport.

He said that the movement of the US President was not affected. Agents from the Secret Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have started an investigation into the incident, Fox News reported.

