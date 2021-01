The Trump administration has imposed sanctions against the steel sector. (File)

The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the steel sector on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department's website, continuing to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

Washington blacklisted more than a dozen entities and one person, according to the website.

