US Gold Card Scheme A Hit? Trump's Top Official Says "1,000 Sold In A Day"

Donald Trump's 'Gold Card' or 'Golden Visa' scheme, which offers permanent residency and optional citizenship of the United States for $5 million, per card, seems to have become a hit, if US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claim is indeed true. Mr Howard said he sold 1,000 'Gold Cards' in a single day as people are lining up for it.

The Commerce Secretary also said that the program will officially roll out "in about two weeks", adding that "Elon Musk is building the software for it right now, and then it goes out in about two weeks...and by the way, just yesterday I sold a thousand." Mr Lutnick's said this on the 'All-In Podcast'.

He then went on to explain that "If you are a US citizen, you end up paying global tax. So, outsiders will certainly not come to the US to pay global tax. So, if you have a Green Card, now Gold Card, you will be a permanent resident of America (without paying tax). You can choose be a citizen, but you don't have to be... None of them will choose to be one (so they can avoid paying global tax)."

"What they going to have, is to have the right to be in America (indefinitely, and at any time they want) by paying $5 million. They will be vetted, so they will be good people - those who will abide by the law. The US can always revoke it if they are evil or indulge in illegal activity. So, the idea is, for example - If I were not an American, and lived in any other country in the world, I would buy 6 Gold Cards - One for me, one for my wife, and one for my four children, because God forbid, if some disaster happens, I want to have the option and the right to just go to the airport and fly to America. And for the US to just welcome us 'home'. And once I'm 'home' and safe, I can resume my life, do a business, or whatever else I want. And all their money earned abroad is non-taxable. Only what they earn in America when they live here will be taxable - That is the idea," he added.

He then said that according to a research with the Trump Administration, "There are 37 million people in the world who are capable of buying the Gold Card." He mentioned that President Trump believes "we can sell a million". The funds generated from this government program will reportedly be used to reduce the US' fiscal deficit or national debt.

While announcing the scheme, Donald Trump had said there would be no annual limit to the number of Gold Cards issued. With a claim of 1,000 being sold in just one day - that is $5 billion in 24 hours - it can certainly claim to have a promising start.

