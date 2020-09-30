US Presidential Debate Live Updates: Joe Biden Takes On Donald Trump In First Presidential Debate

US Presidential Debate: The debate will last for an estimated 90 minutes.

Ahead of the US presidential election on 3 November, Democrat leader Joe Biden and the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump will go head-to-head in their maiden debate Tuesday night (US time). The debate, hosted by Fox News, will be the first of three debates ahead of November's election.

The Presidential election debate will offer the two leader a platform to outline their visions for a country ravaged by multiple crises, including Black Live Matter protests and the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 lives in American and led to an economic downturn. The debate will last for an estimated 90 minutes.

Here are the Live updates from US Presidential Debate: :

Sep 30, 2020 06:50 (IST) No Handshake At Start Of First Trump-Biden Presidential Debate



Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two candidates entered the stage at the same time and smiled as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News explained they would not shake hands. "How you doing, man?" Biden said, extending his arms towards Trump.

Sep 30, 2020 06:47 (IST) Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Twitter as her father stakes the stage for the presidential debate. Let's go! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sDmKI5WXFN - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 30, 2020 Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Twitter as her father stakes the stage for the presidential debate.

Sep 30, 2020 06:38 (IST) Donald Trump, Joe Biden Take Stage In First Presidential Debate



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden took the stage Tuesday for their first televised debate, watched by a deeply divided nation 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory. There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolized the bitterness engulfing the country in the final countdown to November 3.



Sep 30, 2020 06:25 (IST) It's debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready, Joe Biden tweeted. It's debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020 It's debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready, Joe Biden tweeted.