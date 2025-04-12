In Key Move, US Exempts Smartphones And Computers From Trump Tariffs

The US has exempted smartphones and computers from global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The exclusions narrow the scope of the levies by excluding the products from Trump's 125% China tariff and his baseline 10% global tariff on nearly all other countries.

Earlier, a notice by a Chinese semiconductor association said that US chipmakers that outsource manufacturing will be exempt from China's retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

"For all integrated circuits, whether packaged or unpackaged, the declared country of origin for import customs purchases is the location of the wafer fabrication plant," the state-backed China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), which represents the country's largest chip companies, said in an "urgent notice" on its WeChat account.

For US chip designers such as Qualcomm and AMD that outsource manufacturing to Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC, Chinese customs authorities will classify these chips' place of origin as Taiwan, according to EETop, an information platform and forum for Chinese chipmakers.