Will Campaign In Person In US Battleground States, Says Joe Biden

Joe Biden said the first excursion into swing states would occur "after Labor Day"

Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon campaign in person in battleground states that could decide the US presidential election, a change of course for the Democrat who has largely hunkered down at home during the pandemic.

"I'm going to be going up into Wisconsin, and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, out in Arizona, but we're going to do it in a way that is totally consistent with being responsible," the 77-year-old presidential nominee and former vice president told reporters, describing himself as a "tactile politician" who thrives on personal interaction.

Biden said the first excursion into swing states -- where polls show him holding a slight lead over President Donald Trump -- would occur "after Labor Day," which is observed on September 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)