In One Of The First Tasks After Winning, Joe Biden Changes Twitter Bio

US election: Joe Biden changed his Twitter bio to President-elect after defeating Donald Trump

One of the first tasks Joe Biden completed after defeating Donald Trump in a cliffhanger election was to change his Twitter bio - from a Democrat who ran for President to President-elect. Joe Biden, 77, defeated Donald Trump, 74, to become the 46th US president after unseating the incumbent at a time when the US is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, political polarisation and weakening economy.

"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden , proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," Joe Biden said in his updated Twitter bio.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," the President-elect tweeted, along with a video that shows a diverse US with people of different ethnicities coming together.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Joe Biden said in a separate statement. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

Active in local politics in Delaware, Joe Biden scored a major surprise aged just 30 when he ousted a well-established Republican senator in the 1972 election. Just few weeks later, Joe Biden's wife and daughter died in a car accident. He thought of resigning to take care of his injured sons Beau and Hunter, but he was persuaded to stay on and was sworn in on January 5, 1973. He was re-elected to the upper house of Congress continuously until 2008.

Joe Biden was chosen by Barack Obama as his vice presidential candidate and entered the White House with him in January 2009, in the midst of the global financial crisis.

In 2019, he launched his campaign to beat Donald Trump and win the White House at last. After a difficult start, he bounced back to victory in the Democratic primaries boosted by his support among African Americans and became the party's presidential candidate. In the end, after a campaign like no other, held amid the coronavirus pandemic, he went on to deny Donald Trump a second term.