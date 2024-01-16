Amid Row In US Congress Over Ukraine Funds, Blinken's Promise To Zelensky

"I know our European colleagues will do the same thing," Antony Blinken said (File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained US support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the US Congress on approving new funding.

"We are determined to sustain our support for Ukraine and we're working very closely with Congress in order to work to do that. I know our European colleagues will do the same thing," Blinken told Zelensky as they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, joined the meeting and told Zelensky that the United States and its allies were determined "to ensure that Russia fails and Ukraine wins".

Zelensky thanked the Biden administration and the "bipartisan support" in the US Congress.

"You mentioned about Congress. We really count on your support -- continuing your huge support," Zelensky said.

He pointed specifically to the US-made Patriot system that has helped Ukraine shoot down barrages of Russian missiles.

"It really helps people to survive this, in this large aggression from Russia," Zelensky said.

The United States has sent some $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022 and billions more in economic support and assistance to allies.

The Biden administration released a final package at the end of December under the funding approved by Congress.

Members of the rival Republican Party, which controls the House of Representatives, are holding up the assistance in an unrelated dispute as they press for tougher action against migrants entering the United States.

Some Republicans -- notably Donald Trump, the former president and front-runner to challenge Biden in November elections -- are sceptical of the aid, believing that it is wasteful and that Ukraine is unlikely to make further gains.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve another $61 billion of aid to Ukraine and has tied it to assistance for Israel and Taiwan, more popular causes for the Republicans.



