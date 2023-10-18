US Couple Welcomes 'Spontaneous Triplets' In Rare Occurrence

Claire, Ella and Lily Codaro were born in late August.

A couple in Louisiana, United States, welcomed "spontaneous triplets", the term used for naturally conceiving identical triplets, a rare occurrence that happens to one out of one million to 200 million pregnancies. Haley and Matthew Cordaro gave birth to the trio at Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health in late August, as per a press release.

Haley went into labour at 31 weeks, resulting in the preterm birth of their children. All three of them weighed less than three pounds and have been in the hospital since their birth. The couple, who are also parents to a three-year-old daughter Kennedy, told People Magazine, "We were so fortunate and blessed to have made it 32 weeks and to have delivered three healthy babies considering all the potential risks when pregnant with multiples. We know we will have some challenges ahead but are ecstatic for our new life with the girls."

Dr Gerald Brent Whitton, a NICU doctor, who has been taking care of Claire, Ella and Lily Codaro said in the press release, "They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay. As we get closer to the babies' release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time." However, the girls have to pass three tests, as per the hospital. They must have any breathing problems resolved and should be able to maintain their temperature in their crib. The last test requires them to be able to eat consistently.

Hospital authorities stated that Matthew and Haley were "surprised" to discover they were expecting triplets during an ultrasound check. They added that neither side of the couple had a history of multiple births. Mr Cordaro said that they were in "absolute disbelief" when they heard the news and their feelings shifted from happiness to nervousness. "Our feelings then shifted towards worry due to the pregnancy being very high risk in nature. Once we got to the second trimester and on, our doctor visits continually brought great news," he told the outlet.

When the trio turned a month old, the mother posted an update on Facebook and said that they were gaining weight and would be home soon. "Happy one month to these little angel babies! They have been working on bottle feeds & gaining weight and should be able to come home in a few short weeks!" Ms Haley wrote on the social media platform in September. In another post, she wrote that her three-year-old is " just smitten with her little baby sisters!"