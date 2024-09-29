US Couple Accused Of Trying To Sell Their Baby For $1,000 And Beer

A couple from Northwest Arkansas is accused of attempting to sell their baby boy for $1,000 and beer, according to court documents in the felony case. As detailed in a Benton County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, the alleged crime occurred at a campground in Rogers, where Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, and their baby have been living for approximately three months. Rogers is situated in the Ozarks near the borders of Oklahoma and Missouri.

The condition of the baby was not immediately known as of Thursday.

According to the affidavit obtained by USA TODAY, deputies were called to Beaver Lake Hide Away Campground on September 21 after a report from someone in the manager's office claimed the couple was attempting to give their baby away in exchange for money and beer. The caller also informed authorities that the baby required medical attention due to observed rashes and blisters around the child's buttocks and genitals.

When deputies arrived, a detective noted in the affidavit that the couple was not present, and the baby was taken to a children's hospital.

The affidavit states that one witness approached the couple's camper, asked to take the baby overnight, and provided the couple with beers. The man told deputies that the couple agreed, so he took the baby out of concern for his welfare.

Another witness, a woman at the campground, also took the baby, changed his diaper, and bathed him. She captured photos of the blisters and rash to present to authorities.

On-site, deputies found a letter allegedly signed by the couple, agreeing to accept a cashier's check for $1,000 on Monday in exchange for the child. The letter stated, "I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024," the letter reads. "Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two's minds and to never contact again."

Detectives also obtained cellphone video of both parents signing the letter.

During their interview with detectives, the couple claimed their baby "was undergoing an adoption" and stated they recorded the video because they planned to finalize the adoption on Monday, according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrested the couple and booked them into local jail on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and attempted relinquishment of a minor for adoption. A judge set their bond at $50,000 each.

Court and jail records indicated that both defendants were released on Thursday.

The parents are scheduled to appear in court on October 29.