US Congress Bans Employees From Installing DeepSeek On Phones, Computers

Congressional offices have been issued a warning against utilising DeepSeek, a Chinese chatbot that's been making waves in the American AI market. The rapid evolution of AI technology has posed significant security and administrative challenges for Congress, prompting the House's Chief Administrative Officer to take proactive measures.

In a notice obtained by Axios, the Chief Administrative Officer stated that DeepSeek is currently under review and unauthorised for official House use. The notice highlighted the risks associated with DeepSeek, citing instances where "threat actors are already exploiting" the chatbot to deliver malicious software and infect devices.

To mitigate these risks, the House has implemented security measures to restrict DeepSeek's functionality on all House-issued devices. Staffers are explicitly prohibited from installing DeepSeek on official phones, computers, and tablets.

This isn't the first time the Chief Administrative Officer has restricted the use of an AI product. In 2023, the office imposed limits on the use of ChatGPT, allowing only the paid version for specific tasks. Similarly, last April, staffers were barred from using Microsoft Copilot, although the company is reportedly working on government-oriented tools that may be approved in the future.

The move to restrict DeepSeek's use underscores the ongoing challenges Congress faces in navigating the complexities of AI technology while ensuring the security and integrity of its systems.

