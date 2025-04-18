US Citizen Hijacks Small Plane At Knifepoint In Belize; 3 Injured: Report

A U.S. citizen hijacked a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday at knifepoint, injuring three other passengers before being shot and killed, ABC News reported.

ABC News, citing police, said the assailant wanted to be taken out of the country and demanded more fuel for the plane. He was shot by a passenger on board, they said.

Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)