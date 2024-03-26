Dali Ship Had 'Momentary Loss Of Propulsion': Port Authority

A Singapore-flagged ship involved in a bridge collision in the US city of Baltimore "experienced momentary loss of propulsion" just before the incident, the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said Tuesday.

"The ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, reported to MPA that just prior to the incident, the vessel, Dali, had experienced momentary loss of propulsion," the authority said in a statement.

"As a result, it was unable to maintain the desired heading and collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge," it said, adding that the vessel dropped its anchors as part of emergency procedures before impact.

