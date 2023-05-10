US Boy, 8, Survives Two Days Alone In Wilderness By Eating Snow

Nante Niemi survived by eating snow and hiding beneath a log for shelter

An eight-year-old boy survived for two days in a Michigan state park after he went missing while out camping with his family. Nante Niemi survived by eating snow and hiding beneath a log for shelter, according to a BBC report. The boy got lost while gathering firewood near his family's campsite in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.

The release noted, "He had braved the elements by taking shelter under a log where he was ultimately found."

The boy was found at 1.30 pm on Monday, and he was reunited with his family. He was found in good health and two miles away from his camp.

The boy told police he "ate clean snow for hydration."

"A number of you have asked how Nante survived in the woods. Lieutenant Wickstrom says the boy told them he covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under. He didn't have any food but ate clean snow for hydration," Michigan State Police mentioned in a tweet.

"He walked a trail yesterday (Sunday) and when he ran out of trail, he figured the best thing to do was to just stop and wait. They offered to carry him out today, but he told the guys who found him that he wanted to walk!"

It also revealed, "He walked a trail yesterday (Sunday) and when he ran out of trail, he figured the best thing to do was to just stop and wait. They offered to carry him out today, but he told the guys who found him that he wanted to walk!"

According to the BBC report, the terrain is "very remote and hilly with a lot of standing water due to the time of the year". Several roads were impassable due to the amount of snow.

The team focused on a roughly 40 sq mile (100 sq km) area in the park, eventually finding the boy.