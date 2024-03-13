US 'Bling Bishop' Found Guilty Of Wire Fraud, Extortion And Lying To FBI

The sentencing for Miller-Whitehead is set for July 1st.

A Brooklyn preacher, renowned for his extravagant lifestyle, made headlines when he was robbed of $1 million worth of jewellery during a live-streamed service, and boasted of his association with New York City's mayor. He has now been convicted in federal court on charges of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI, The Guardian reported.

Lamor Miller-Whitehead, aged 47, was found guilty on five counts following a trial in federal court in Manhattan that began at the end of last month. Prosecutors contended that the preacher exaggerated his relationship with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and succumbed to greed by misappropriating a parishioner's retirement funds and attempting to extort a businessman to fund his opulent lifestyle.

Additionally, he was accused of providing false information to FBI agents by denying ownership of a second cellphone.

Miller-Whitehead's attorney, Dawn Florio, stated they would appeal the verdict, asserting during the trial that the evidence did not substantiate the charges against her client.

The preacher first drew national attention in July 2022 when armed robbers disrupted his church service and stole $1 million worth of jewellery at gunpoint.

In December 2022, a report by New York magazine suggested that the robbery might have been related to Miller-Whitehead's involvement in an incident in June, where he allegedly intervened in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Daniel Enriquez, a Goldman Sachs employee, on a Chinatown subway train. The shooting ultimately led to the arrest of a man named Andrew Abdullah.

Mr Miller-Whitehead, also known as the "Bling Bishop" was known for driving around in a Rolls-Royce, and records show he lived in a $1.6 million home in Paramus, New Jersey. That's not all, he also owned apartment buildings in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prosecutors claimed that Miller-Whitehead deceived a parishioner out of $90,000 from her retirement savings by falsely pledging to assist her in finding a home and investing the remainder into his real estate endeavours. Allegedly, he diverted the funds towards luxury items and clothing instead.

Furthermore, he faced accusations of attempting to persuade a businessman to loan him $500,000 and provide him with a share in real estate ventures, citing his connections to city officials as a means to secure advantageous treatment for the businessman's interests.

Miller-Whitehead developed a relationship with Adams during the latter's tenure as Brooklyn's borough president. Adams, a former police captain, has emphasized his dedication to upholding the law throughout his decades-long career and expects all individuals to abide by it.

