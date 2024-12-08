US Autism Center Faces Abuse Allegations After Staffer Drags Child By Genitals

The Anderson Center for Autism, a prestigious institution in Dutchess County, New York, is facing renewed scrutiny following disturbing allegations of abuse against its vulnerable residents. This renowned facility, with a century-long history of providing services for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities, has been the subject of growing concern due to repeated reports of mistreatment.

A recent incident, captured on video by a whistleblower, has brought the issue to the forefront. The footage allegedly depicts a caregiver, Garnet Collins, abusing a teenage resident. This revelation has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the quality of care provided within the institution.

In the disturbing footage, Garnet Collins, 50, a caregiver at the facility, was seen allegedly trying to control Anil's son by squeezing his genitals.

"Every day. Every day. Every day. It kills me to think about the amount of abuse and torture he went through," Anil told Fox5.

The incident has had a profound impact on Anil, the father of the abused teenager. He shared his harrowing experience, highlighting the distress caused by the alleged abuse. The whistleblower, who risked their own well-being to expose the misconduct, deserves recognition for their bravery in bringing this critical issue to light.

"We immediately got in the car, drove upstate, pulled him out of the residence, and contacted the New York State Troopers," Anil recalled.

Garnet Collins, the caregiver accused of abusing a resident at the Anderson Center for Autism, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and forcible touching. Despite facing a potential decade in prison, legal experts predict a much shorter sentence, possibly even avoiding jail time entirely, the media outlet reported.

Collins's arrest follows a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse at the facility. In 2023, another caregiver was found responsible for injuring Anil's son with a broom handle. The family also alleges that their son experienced significant weight loss due to inadequate food and care.

