Donald Trump Open To Visiting Moscow: White House

World | | Updated: July 27, 2018 21:23 IST
Washington: 

President Donald Trump is open to visiting Moscow once he receives a formal invitation, the White House said on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had issued that invitation.

"President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, referring to the beginning of 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

