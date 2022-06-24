'Shots That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist Came From Israeli Forces': UN

UN said information it had gathered showed that the shot was fired by Israeli forces.

The United Nations said Friday information it had gathered showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera television journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.

"All information we have gathered... is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

