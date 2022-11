UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Friday's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Friday's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea and urged Pyongyang to halt any further "provocative actions."

Secretary-General Guterres "reiterates his calls on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions," according to spokesman Farhan Haq.

