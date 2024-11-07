Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Spoke With Trump Following Election Victory

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he spoke with Donald Trump following his election victory.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

Trump has said he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

