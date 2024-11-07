Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Spoke With Trump Following Election Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

I had an excellent call with President @realDonaldTrump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory—his tremendous campaign made this result possible. I praised his family and team for their great work.



We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

Trump has said he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

